American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.