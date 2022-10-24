American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,377,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Stories

