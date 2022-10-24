American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Lowered to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $85.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of AWR stock opened at $80.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. American States Water has a 52-week low of $71.22 and a 52-week high of $103.77.

American States Water Increases Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $122.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 71.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,599.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,643,000 after acquiring an additional 63,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,058,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,266,000 after acquiring an additional 28,608 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 7.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American States Water by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

