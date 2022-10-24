Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 420.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $254.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $239.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $258.45.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.36.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

