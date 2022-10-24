Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of AMRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 438,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
- Insiders And Institutions Put A Bottom In Dave & Buster’s
- Will Tractor Supply Company Continue To Bear Fruit?
- 3 Under Par: Golf Stocks to Tee Off Earnings
- After Falling (-80%) in 4 Months, Is It Time to Buy Xpeng Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.