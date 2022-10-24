Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.17. 438,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.24.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

