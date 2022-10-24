Ampleforth (AMPL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $489,107.00

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $49.54 million and approximately $489,107.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005577 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,479.59 or 0.28422096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011101 BTC.

About Ampleforth

Ampleforth launched on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 46,143,293 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,031,113 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is https://reddit.com/r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds.For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples.Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.