Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 93,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,443,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Analog Devices by 29.7% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Analog Devices by 185.2% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% during the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.15. The company had a trading volume of 77,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.93. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $74.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

