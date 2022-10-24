Analysts Set Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target at $348.33

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $348.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $199.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $192.67 and a 52 week high of $713.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.23.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $969.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.