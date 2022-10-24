Analysts Set Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) PT at $114.77

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.77.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 307.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter.

MRTX opened at $62.84 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $195.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

