Analysts Set Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) PT at $21.56

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price target on shares of Stem in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Stem Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $11.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.29. Stem has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Insider Transactions at Stem

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The business had revenue of $66.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Stem news, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William John Bush sold 60,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $984,826.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,631,777.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 815,314 shares of company stock worth $12,685,600. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stem

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Stem in the 1st quarter worth about $30,405,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stem by 27.7% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stem by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,142,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 441,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Stem by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,745,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,658,000 after purchasing an additional 390,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

