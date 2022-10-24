Analysts Set The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) PT at $41.00

Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

KHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet lowered Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares in the company, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $1,150,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 14,205 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.15%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

