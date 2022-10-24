Analyzing Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics $38.49 million 36.43 -$257.01 million ($2.19) -4.45 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$125.60 million ($3.01) -0.51

Black Diamond Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Allogene Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Black Diamond Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics -124,571.27% -34.73% -30.54% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -59.14% -46.54%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Allogene Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 7 0 2.78 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 3 0 0 2.00

Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $27.10, suggesting a potential upside of 177.95%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 159.74%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Black Diamond Therapeutics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL. The company also develops ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma. In addition, it is developing ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating R/R multiple myeloma; ALLO-605, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of multiple myeloma; ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody; CD70 to treat renal cell cancer; ALLO-819, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer and other aggressive neuroendocrine tumors. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc.; Servier; Cellectis S.A.; and Notch Therapeutics Inc., as well as clinical trial collaboration agreement with SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. It also has a strategic collaboration agreement with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for the preclinical and clinical investigation of allogeneic CAR T cell product candidates. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations. The company is also developing BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of EGFR mutations, including canonical, intrinsic resistance, and acquired resistance mutations; and BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant inhibitor of oncogenic BRAF class I, II and III alterations. It has a strategic partnership with OpenEye Scientific Software, Inc. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

