Analyzing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -24.44% -46.36% -12.00% First Advantage 7.39% 13.52% 8.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lyft and First Advantage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 1.51 -$1.06 billion ($2.61) -5.33 First Advantage $712.29 million 3.15 $16.05 million $0.39 37.57

Volatility and Risk

First Advantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Lyft has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.5% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of First Advantage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of First Advantage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Lyft and First Advantage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 11 16 0 2.54 First Advantage 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lyft currently has a consensus target price of $33.09, suggesting a potential upside of 138.06%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.52%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lyft is more favorable than First Advantage.

Summary

First Advantage beats Lyft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About First Advantage

(Get Rating)

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

