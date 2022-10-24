Analyzing Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Range Resources and EOG Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 7 6 0 2.27 EOG Resources 0 2 20 1 2.96

Range Resources presently has a consensus target price of $35.80, indicating a potential upside of 34.99%. EOG Resources has a consensus target price of $146.73, indicating a potential upside of 8.96%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than EOG Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Range Resources has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EOG Resources has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Range Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. EOG Resources pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Range Resources pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EOG Resources pays out 30.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. EOG Resources has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. EOG Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and EOG Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 16.40% 56.92% 14.90% EOG Resources 25.71% 32.03% 18.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.3% of EOG Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of EOG Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Range Resources and EOG Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.38 $411.78 million $1.94 13.67 EOG Resources $18.64 billion 4.23 $4.66 billion $9.75 13.81

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Range Resources. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EOG Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Range Resources on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

