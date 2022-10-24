Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.00

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 43330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Angi in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Angi Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Angi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Angi by 698.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Angi



Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

