Ankr (ANKR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.22 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0281 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $271.58 million and approximately $13.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02838782 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $15,940,132.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

