Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,050

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ANFGF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Antofagasta from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Peel Hunt lowered Antofagasta to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Antofagasta from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Antofagasta to a sell rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,125.05.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Price Performance

ANFGF opened at $12.62 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.45.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.