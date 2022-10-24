Apollo Currency Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $14.83 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 24th. Over the last week, Apollo Currency has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $14.83 million and $856,619.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00081491 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00060478 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00015235 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007898 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

