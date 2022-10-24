Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Rating) were up 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 26,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 97,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.52 target price on Argentina Lithium & Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$24.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.64.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy ( CVE:LIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

