ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.15

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 93169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$28.85 million and a PE ratio of -3.81.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 million during the quarter.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

