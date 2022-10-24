Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Trading 3.6% Higher

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) traded up 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.61 and last traded at $14.61. 4,553 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 339,221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.26.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $76.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 653,060 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 3,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 521,670 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,142,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 836,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,227,000 after purchasing an additional 252,544 shares during the period. 36.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

