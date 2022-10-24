ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lessened its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 143.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $35.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $125.86.

