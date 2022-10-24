ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 800 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 800 ($9.67) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 850 ($10.27) price objective on ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($21.75) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 920 ($11.12) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 1,250 ($15.10) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,751.15 ($21.16).

ASC opened at GBX 510 ($6.16) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.59. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.90 ($5.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,953 ($35.68). The company has a market capitalization of £509.69 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 651.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,015.91.

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 549 ($6.63) per share, for a total transaction of £263,520 ($318,414.69).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

