Assetmark Inc. Acquires 1,438,734 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1,498,681.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,734 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $72,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IHI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 32,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,274. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $46.21 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

