Assetmark Inc. Acquires 43,643 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,322,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $174,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 3.9% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.0 %

PFE traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,973,385. The stock has a market cap of $254.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

