Assetmark Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Assetmark Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,154 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Assetmark Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.22% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $210,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

VTV traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 38,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,664. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.71.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

