Assetmark Inc. Has $113.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Assetmark Inc. reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813,018 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned 0.54% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $113,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.77. 269,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,369,924. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.18. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

