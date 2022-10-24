Assetmark Inc. Has $379.24 Million Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,502,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750,981 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Assetmark Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Assetmark Inc. owned 1.78% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $379,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 7,967 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 201,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 125,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.79. 12,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,119. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $54.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.50.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.094 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

