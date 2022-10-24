Athena Investment Management Acquires 1,655 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

General Electric Price Performance

GE stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.77. 154,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,613,885. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.