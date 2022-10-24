Athena Investment Management Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Athena Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 234.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $379.32. 247,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,544,546. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

