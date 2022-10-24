Athena Investment Management Has $380,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 321,289 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.64. 29,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

