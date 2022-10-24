Athena Investment Management Invests $414,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,408,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,661,000 after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,281,000 after buying an additional 84,902 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,956,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,916,000 after purchasing an additional 144,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,432,000 after purchasing an additional 39,372 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,244,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $172.59. 5,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,387. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $222.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.22 and its 200-day moving average is $182.16.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.