Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Shares Purchased by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 720.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athira Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,964,000. 58.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ATHA shares. JMP Securities raised Athira Pharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.57. 3,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.78. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $16.65.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

