Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC Has $41.24 Million Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,638,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,582 shares during the quarter. Aerovate Therapeutics comprises 6.9% of Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC owned 10.81% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $41,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 19.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares during the period.

AVTE has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $32,233.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $35,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 1,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $32,233.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,365 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,888. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AVTE traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.88. 170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,271. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

