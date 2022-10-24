AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 26,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 486,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 982.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 87,195 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 326.3% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 51,418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T opened at $17.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.61.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.