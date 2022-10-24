AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,163,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 223,135 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 2.2 %

T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,672,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,159,965. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $124.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

