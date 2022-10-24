Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 14013 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,247,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,294,000 after buying an additional 256,864 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,864,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 2,322.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,625,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,057 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,237,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,454,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 519,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.55% of the company’s stock.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or information and business services sector.

