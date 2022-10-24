AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $225.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $248.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Colliers Securities decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.60.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $173.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $168.05 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 24,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.