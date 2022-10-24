Avangrid (AGR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Avangrid has set its FY22 guidance at $2.20-2.38 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avangrid to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AGR opened at $39.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $53.31. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Avangrid by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 599,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,660,000 after purchasing an additional 197,763 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 22,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Avangrid by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AGR shares. Mizuho raised Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

