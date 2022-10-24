Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Trading Down 7.7%

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 128,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 594,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Azincourt Energy Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Azincourt Energy Company Profile

Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company has an option to acquire a 70% interest in the East Preston project located in Saskatchewan; and 100% interest in the ELC project located in Peru.

