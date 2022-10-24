Baader Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €115.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAP. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, July 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($113.27) price objective on SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

SAP opened at €91.40 ($93.27) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $106.90 billion and a PE ratio of 27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. SAP has a 52 week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €86.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.23.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

