Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Down 16.6%

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) traded down 16.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $75.23 and last traded at $76.09. 207,575 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,303,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.07.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average is $131.58. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Baidu Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 134.8% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 162,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,586,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 20.9% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 405,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,605,000 after purchasing an additional 70,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.7% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,514 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.