BakeryToken (BAKE) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.41 Million

BakeryToken (BAKE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last week, BakeryToken has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. BakeryToken has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of BakeryToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BakeryToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BakeryToken Token Profile

BakeryToken (CRYPTO:BAKE) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2020. BakeryToken’s total supply is 289,770,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,306,054 tokens. BakeryToken’s official website is www.bakeryswap.org. BakeryToken’s official message board is medium.com/@bakeryswap. BakeryToken’s official Twitter account is @bakery_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BakeryToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BakerySwap is like Uniswap, but designed to be faster and cheaper. In addition to all of the above, liquidity providers will also be rewarded with BAKE tokens from which they can earn a share of BakerySwap’s trading fees and use for voting as part of BakerySwap’s governance.Telegram”

