Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.50 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $5.69 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.42. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.77. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 164.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after acquiring an additional 123,919 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 390,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 28.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

