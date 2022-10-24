Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of BBAR opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $629.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $4.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $583.77 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 14.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 104.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the period. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Articles

