Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 7.1 %

BOH stock traded down $5.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.33. The company had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.65. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $92.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,777,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,136,000 after purchasing an additional 174,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 447,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,791 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,701,000 after purchasing an additional 55,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,877,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,389 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point lowered their price target on Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

