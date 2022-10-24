Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) PT Raised to €5.60 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €5.50 ($5.61) to €5.60 ($5.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKIMF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.17) to €5.95 ($6.07) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.02) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.84) to €6.80 ($6.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.30 ($6.43) to €6.75 ($6.89) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.12.

Bankinter Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. Bankinter has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $6.61.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

