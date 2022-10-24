Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $62.08 Average PT from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.08.

BASFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Basf from €59.00 ($60.20) to €57.00 ($58.16) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Basf from €60.00 ($61.22) to €55.00 ($56.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Basf from €67.00 ($68.37) to €61.00 ($62.24) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Basf from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Basf Stock Performance

Shares of BASFY opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.70. Basf has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Basf Company Profile

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Basf will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

