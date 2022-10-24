Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($97.96) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($109.18) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of BMW opened at €77.43 ($79.01) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €76.41. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($68.96) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($102.47).

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

