BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Down 0.6%

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €40.90 ($41.73) and last traded at €41.25 ($42.09). Approximately 9,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €41.50 ($42.35).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of €42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.93, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.46.

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

