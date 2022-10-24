Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 29.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $409,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Rating)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Further Reading

