Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $79.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.25.
Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $54.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average of $57.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.68. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $340,190.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,999,936.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,843,495.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at $409,000.
About Beacon Roofing Supply
Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.